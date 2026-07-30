Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund welcomes Cohort 12 into Innovation Accelerator Programme

DUBAI, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), an initiative by the UAE Ministry of Finance to foster innovation and support entrepreneurs across the nation, has welcomed the 12th cohort of innovators into its Innovation Accelerator Programme.

The latest intake brings together 17 high-potential innovative companies from the UAE and international markets, each offering solutions designed to address pressing challenges and unlock new opportunities across key sectors.

Cohort 12 reflects the breadth of innovation emerging across the ecosystem, with companies operating across AI, healthtech, sustainability, water, education, advanced manufacturing, accessibility, and digital infrastructure.

The selected companies are tackling a wide range of priorities, from improving retail efficiency and access to business financing, to advancing healthcare delivery, automating industrial operations, enabling smarter environmental management, and supporting more inclusive digital experiences.

Fatima Yousif Alnaqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry’s representative at MBRIF, said, “The Innovation Accelerator Programme continues to reflect the Fund’s commitment to supporting high-potential companies that can contribute to the UAE’s innovation ecosystem and long-term economic development.

"With each new cohort, we continue to welcome innovators whose solutions respond to real market needs while also contributing to the country’s broader ambitions around entrepreneurship, advanced technologies, sustainability, and knowledge-based growth. Through the Accelerator, our focus remains on giving founders the practical support, strategic guidance, and ecosystem access they need to strengthen their businesses and scale with confidence.”

Through the Innovation Accelerator Programme, cohort members gain access to tailored mentorship, strategic advisory support, and a wider network of partners, investors, and industry stakeholders. The programme is designed to help innovative businesses sharpen their commercial readiness, strengthen their growth plans, and accelerate their path to scale.

The new cohort includes Albert Health, ByteEdge, DoDocs AI, Emarabot, Eshara AI, Forg3t, GrowthIQ, Qortex, Reputeo, Rewa, SeekRight, Sghartoon, The AM Lab, TYAR AIN, Valeo, WAT, and YU.SH. Together, they reflect a diverse pipeline of innovation-led businesses with the potential to create meaningful economic and social impact from the UAE and beyond.

Building on the successful completion of 11 cohorts, the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator has established itself as a key enabler of the UAE’s innovation ecosystem.

Since its launch, the programme has supported nearly 220 innovative businesses, helping them secure in excess of AED3 billion in external funding and generate over 1,500 job opportunities across the UAE, in line with national priorities for economic diversification, competitiveness, and sustainable growth.