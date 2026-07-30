FANR strengthens strategic nuclear regulatory cooperation with Korean counterparts

ABU DHABI, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) participated in the 12th Technical Cooperation Meeting with the brotherly Republic of Korea’s Nuclear Safety and Security Commission (NSSC) and the Korea Institute of Nuclear Nonproliferation and Control (KINAC), reaffirming the long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

The meeting provided a platform for the exchange of regulatory experience and technical expertise across a range of areas, including nuclear safeguards, physical protection of nuclear facilities, cybersecurity, and the application of artificial intelligence in nuclear regulatory activities.

During the discussions, FANR highlighted several of its latest regulatory initiatives, including the implementation of the UAE’s Harmonised System (HS) Codes for nuclear materials, the digital transformation of non-proliferation activities, and the integration of artificial intelligence within its NuTech platform.

These initiatives have enhanced the efficiency of regulatory processes, reduced processing times while maintaining robust regulatory oversight of the import and export of nuclear and related materials.

As part of the programme, the FANR delegation also visited Seoul National University, where they toured the NuScale Small Modular Reactor (SMR) simulator. The visit showcased advanced training technologies designed to prepare the next generation of nuclear professionals and operators, while providing valuable insights into emerging nuclear technologies and future workforce development.

The UAE and the Republic of Korea have maintained a strong and enduring partnership in the nuclear sector since 2009. Over the years, the two countries have collaborated closely on nuclear safety, nuclear security, safeguards, capacity building, research and development, regulatory knowledge exchange, and the sharing of operational experience, contributing to the continued advancement of safe, secure, and peaceful nuclear programmes.

The technical cooperation meeting reflects the continued commitment of both countries to strengthening international collaboration, advancing regulatory excellence, and supporting innovation in nuclear regulation in line with international standards and best practices.