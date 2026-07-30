Mansour bin Zayed reviews Cyber Security Council, Abu Dhabi Police programmes at Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival

ABU DHABI, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, visited the pavilions of the UAE Cyber Security Council and Abu Dhabi Police during his tour of the Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival, where he reviewed programmes and interactive workshops designed to enhance students' awareness of security and promote the safe use of modern technologies.

At the Cyber Security Council pavilion, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed was briefed on interactive programmes and activities aimed at raising cybersecurity awareness among students, introducing them to the fundamentals of data protection, privacy and safe use of digital technologies and platforms.

He also reviewed training workshops that help develop their technical skills and encourage interest in cybersecurity and future technology specialisations.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed spoke with a number of participating students and listened to their experiences and the skills and knowledge they had gained in cybersecurity and digital safety.

He praised their commitment to developing their capabilities and making productive use of the summer holiday by acquiring specialised skills that enhance their readiness for the future.

At the Abu Dhabi Police pavilion, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed was briefed on the security camp organised as part of the festival's activities to promote security awareness and strengthen preventive culture across the community through educational and interactive programmes targeting children, adolescents and young people, while encouraging them to make productive use of their time to develop their knowledge and skills.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour also reviewed the camp's awareness lectures, training workshops and practical activities supervised by specialists, covering concepts of security and safety, developing security awareness, strengthening community responsibility, raising awareness of the dangers of narcotics and methods of prevention, promoting awareness of security and digital risks, and training using virtual and augmented reality technologies.

These initiatives contribute to preparing a well-informed generation equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to address future challenges, while reinforcing the values of responsibility and national belonging and introducing participants to the role of security personnel in serving the community.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed stressed that investment in people begins with building awareness and equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to keep pace with rapid transformations.

He noted that promoting a culture of security and safety, strengthening digital awareness, and preparing qualified national talent in technical fields are key pillars for sustaining development and reinforcing the UAE's leadership in building an innovation-driven knowledge economy.

The Cyber Security Council and Abu Dhabi Police pavilions reflect a model of integration between national institutions in preparing a generation equipped with future skills and capable of contributing effectively to protecting national achievements and supporting sustainable development.

The Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival forms part of efforts to make productive use of the summer holiday by offering high-quality programmes that combine education and entertainment while developing students' skills and strengthening their connection to national values and heritage, in line with the UAE's vision of building an innovation-based knowledge economy.

The festival targets children and young people aged between 6 and 18, as well as families and visitors of all age groups, offering a comprehensive summer experience that redefines the holiday as an opportunity for learning, acquiring skills, discovering talents, and reinforcing national and social values.

The Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival 2026 is the first fully integrated summer experience of its kind in the UAE and the region. It is based on a modern vision that transforms the summer holiday into a platform combining education, entertainment, sport, culture and innovation, contributing to the development of a knowledgeable generation equipped with future skills.

The summer programme is built around four main pillars: education, community engagement, heritage, and health and sports, ensuring diverse content that meets the needs of different age groups while delivering a balanced experience that combines learning, entertainment and skills development.