Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival

AL AIN, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has visited the inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival (Rutab), organised by Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, which is taking place at Al Sarooj Park in Al Ain Region until 31st July 2026.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed toured the festival’s main activities and competitions, which celebrate local agricultural production and highlight the enduring significance of the date palm to Emirati heritage and national identity.

He visited various date and fruit competitions and was briefed on the judging procedures and criteria for evaluating entries. The competitions recorded broad participation, reflecting farmers’ commitment to enhancing production quality and preserving local date palm varieties.

The tour also included the exhibitor pavilions, heritage market, rutab market, traditional crafts section and productive families section, as well as a number of traditional performances.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the importance of agricultural and heritage festivals in safeguarding the traditions, knowledge and practices associated with the date palm and passing them on to future generations.

He also highlighted the role of such festivals in supporting farmers, advancing agricultural production and strengthening the sustainability of the sector, in line with the leadership’s commitment to preserving national heritage and promoting the values of work and productivity.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan was accompanied during the visit by Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; Abdullah Mubarak Al Muhairi, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Festivals and Events Sector at Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; and several senior officials.