MoHESR organises 2026 Orientation Forum for Newly Awarded Scholarship Students

ABU DHABI, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) organised its 2026 Orientation Forum for Newly Awarded Scholarship Students, bringing together around 150 newly accepted scholarship students and their families under the theme "From the UAE to the World: Determination and Ambition".

The forum was attended by Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council; Dr. Ahmed Sultan Nasser Al Shuaibi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research; Ibrahim Fikri, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Higher Education and Scientific Research Regulation and Governance Sector at MoHESR; and representatives of local education entities, strategic partners, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the UAE Council for FATWA and MoHESR.

The event aimed to enhance the academic and personal readiness of scholarship students before they begin their studies abroad by introducing the ministry's support services and preparing them to represent the UAE as ambassadors of its values.

Dr. Ahmed Sultan Nasser Al Shuaibi said the National Scholarship Programme is a cornerstone of the UAE's long-term human capital strategy, noting that academic success is measured not only by qualifications but also by the relevance of graduates' specialisations and their contribution to the country's development.

He said the updated programme aligns academic outcomes with national priorities through an integrated support system that enables students to focus on excellence.

Addressing the students, he said, "You represent more than yourselves; you carry the UAE's identity, values and vision to the world. The Ministry is your dedicated partner on this journey. Your academic success is a success for the nation, and your return with specialised expertise is our most valuable investment in the future."

The programme included orientation sessions on administrative procedures and scholarship services, interactive discussions with current scholarship students, awareness sessions delivered by representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UAE Council for FATWA, and a keynote lecture by Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi.

The forum also aimed to strengthen students' academic, personal and national readiness while helping parents better understand the support available throughout their children's studies.

During 2026, MoHESR received 2,767 scholarship applications and has awarded 244 scholarships so far this year.

The total number of students currently benefiting from the National Scholarship Programme has reached 596, studying at leading universities across 22 countries. Since the beginning of 2026, 116 students have graduated from the programme.

In line with the Federal Decree-Law on Higher Education and Scientific Research, MoHESR has expanded its employer network through partnerships with 11 national entities, creating 160 specialised scholarship pathways aligned with national priority sectors to support students from enrolment through to employment.