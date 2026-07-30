Dubai Police Summer Programme graduates 1,402 students from 31 nationalities

DUBAI, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has graduated 1,402 students from 31 nationalities from its 2026 Summer Student Programme, bringing the total number of graduates since the initiative was launched in 2018 to 10,792 students representing 175 nationalities.

Held under the theme "Our Summer… Security, Happiness, Innovation and Leadership", the programme aims to equip young people with leadership skills, discipline, community awareness and a strong sense of responsibility.

The graduation ceremony at the Dubai World Trade Centre was organised in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (ICAD), Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, Al Ameen Service, Ferjan Dubai, and several Dubai Police departments and police stations.

The ceremony was attended by Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director-General of KHDA; senior Dubai Police officers, officials from partner organisations and parents.

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri said the programme reflects the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, to strengthen community awareness, instil the values of loyalty and belonging among young people and support Dubai's vision of enhancing quality of life.

He praised the students' commitment and discipline throughout the programme and commended parents for encouraging their children to participate in activities that build character, develop skills, enhance self-confidence and strengthen responsibility.

Brigadier Khalid bin Muwaiza, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, said the programme helps shape students' personalities, strengthen their sense of belonging and promote respect for laws and regulations through cooperation between educational institutions and government and semi-government entities.

Brigadier Dr Abdulrahman Sharaf Almaamari, Director of the Hemaya International Centre, said the centre's initiatives benefited 905,976 students, 629,396 parents and 8,650 teachers across 271 public and private schools between 2018 and 2026.

During the same period, the centre's awareness content reached more than 102.16 million people through social media. It also delivered 1,981 lectures, organised 788 student activities, 103 awareness exhibitions, 76 interactive competitions and 135 visits, training programmes and awareness campaigns.

He added that surveys showed a 96.9 percent improvement in student behaviour from parents' perspectives, while satisfaction with the summer programme reached 95.3 percent.

This year's programme included 810 boys and 592 girls from 65 residential areas across Dubai, including 627 Emirati and 775 expatriate students, who trained at 28 centres.

The 29-day programme comprised 174 training hours delivered by 16 general departments, eight police stations, 45 lecturers, 44 military trainers, 27 civilian trainers, eight diving instructors, 31 supervisors, 40 volunteers and five camps organised with partner government entities.

Participants took part in military and sports training, diving, first aid, traffic awareness, educational lectures and field visits to Dubai Police facilities, including the K9 Unit, the 901 Call Centre, the General Department of Traffic and the Dubai Police Museum.

The ceremony concluded with a military parade, a documentary highlighting the students' journey and an exhibition showcasing the initiatives and projects of the Hemaya International Centre.