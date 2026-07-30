Children explore world cultures at House of Wisdom’s summer camp in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- House of Wisdom in Sharjah organised the latest edition of its summer camp, titled 'A Trip Around the World', from 6th to 30th July 2026, offering children an engaging educational and recreational programme that combined arts and crafts, traditional games, cooking, storytelling and interactive activities.

Through hands-on experiences, the camp introduced young participants to the cultures of countries from across the globe.

Inspired by the children's book ‘A Ticket Around the World’, the programme followed the journey of a young traveller across the continents, introducing children to different countries through their landscapes, customs, languages, cuisine, geography, wildlife and landmarks.

The camp transformed the experience into an immersive travel adventure, beginning with a dedicated airport check-in area where children received a travel kit complete with a passport, boarding pass, ticket, travel bag and play money.

They then embarked on a journey through a series of interactive spaces, including a world map exploration zone, a cultural photo booth and traditional costume corner, a souvenir market, a postcard writing station, a cultural discovery zone and an arts and crafts studio.

Each day concluded with participants receiving a passport stamp after exploring the featured destination through creative workshops, cultural activities and interactive quizzes.

The journey took children to Peru, Madagascar, Indonesia, Colombia, Türkiye, Ethiopia, Germany and Palestine. Activities included creating wildlife-themed masks inspired by Madagascar, Balinese kites from Indonesia, Turkish mosaic lanterns and artwork inspired by Palestinian embroidery, alongside coffee painting, clockmaking, cooking experiences, traditional dance performances and folk games, offering participants an engaging introduction to the diverse cultures and traditions of each destination.