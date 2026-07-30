UAE and Serbian Presidents discuss strengthening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

- UAE President directs scholarships for Serbian students to study at UAE universities

BELGRADE, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Serbian President His Excellency Aleksandar Vučić discussed bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of the economy, investment, trade, and renewable energy, as well as other priority sectors, under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Comprehensive Economic Partnership between the UAE and Serbia. The meeting took place during His Highness' working visit to Serbia.

The two leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening UAE-Serbia relations and expanding partnerships that support growth and prosperity for the benefit of both countries and their peoples. His Highness commended His Excellency Vučić's commitment to advancing the strong ties between the two countries.

His Highness also directed that scholarships be offered to Serbian students to study at UAE universities across a range of disciplines, with a focus on science, technology, and artificial intelligence, as part of his commitment to elevating academic cooperation and fostering educational partnerships between the two countries.

His Excellency Vučić expressed his appreciation for the initiative, describing it as a reflection of the deep ties between Serbia and the UAE.

The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by the delegation accompanying His Highness the UAE President during his working visit to Serbia, including His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials..

Earlier, His Highness visited the EXPO 2027 Playground in Belgrade, the interactive multimedia centre for Expo 2027, which Serbia will host next year. During the visit, His Highness received a presentation on preparations for the international event and wished Serbia success in hosting this exhibition.

At the conclusion of the visit, group photographs were taken of His Highness with the Expo team.