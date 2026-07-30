Sharjah Media Academy concludes 10th 'Future Media Professional' summer training programme

SHARJAH, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Media Academy (SMA), affiliated with the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), concluded the tenth edition of its summer training programme "Future Media Professional" on Thursday, at a ceremony held in the Al Jada area of Sharjah.

Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, attended alongside department directors, programme supervisors, participating students and their families.

The programme ran from 13th to 30th July 2026 and brought together 150 young trainees aged between 10 and 18, aiming to build their media skills and prepare a generation equipped to keep pace with the sector's rapid changes.

Participants trained across three sites in the emirate: 100 students at SBA's headquarters, and 50 split between Al Sharqiya channel in Kalba and Al Wusta channel in Al Dhaid, giving them exposure to real broadcasting environments.

The curriculum focused on keeping pace with the latest industry techniques, with specialised workshops covering television presenting, radio work, filming and editing on smart devices, AI-powered media editing, and AI applications in journalism.

Trainees also spent time working directly in studios and in settings designed to mirror a genuine newsroom.

Shaimaa Abdullah Abdulrahim, Director of Sharjah Media Academy, said the tenth edition was built to combine theory with hands-on practice, with particular emphasis on future-facing media skills and equipping students to use AI tools in content production.

She added that the programme helps identify media talent early and sharpen it through direct training in a professional environment, building participants' confidence and teamwork.

Several of the honoured students said the programme had given them practical skills in presenting, public speaking, filming and content creation, along with a close-up look at how the media industry works.

They thanked the Academy and the Authority for the training opportunity, crediting it with developing their talents and sharpening their professional ambitions.

The ceremony closed with the distribution of graduation certificates and the honouring of students, trainers and supervisors for their role in the tenth edition's success — a programme that continues to cement its place as one of the leading training initiatives for young people in the media field.