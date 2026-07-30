On behalf of UAE President, Abdulla Balalaa participates in UN Security Council Open Debate on Natural Resource Governance

NEW YORK, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and in response to an invitation extended to His Highness by Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, participated in the United Nations Security Council High-Level Open Debate on “Natural Resource Governance, Conflict Prevention and Sustainable Peace.”

The session was convened by the Democratic Republic of the Congo during its presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of July.

During the debate, the UAE reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to strengthening international cooperation and advancing effective natural resource governance as a cornerstone of conflict prevention, sustainable peace, and long-term development.

During his remarks, Balalaa highlighted the importance of strengthening governance frameworks to prevent the exploitation of natural resources by armed groups, terrorist organisations, and criminal networks, while ensuring that natural resource wealth contributes to stability, economic resilience, and sustainable development.

He also underscored the importance of establishing transparent and accountable institutions, enhancing responsible sourcing, strengthening supply chain traceability, providing reliable data, and deepening international cooperation, while emphasising respect for national ownership of resources and the development priorities of resource-producing countries.

Balalaa further stressed the importance of encouraging responsible investments in supporting domestic processing, industrial development, and greater participation in global value chains, enabling resource-producing countries to generate sustainable and inclusive economic value from their natural resources.

Balalaa stated, “Strengthening governance to pre-empt resource-driven conflict is more effective, and far less costly, than post-conflict intervention.”

During his intervention, Balalaa reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to working constructively with the United Nations, African partners, and Member States to ensure that natural resources serve as foundations for peace, shared prosperity, and sustainable economic growth.

On the sidelines of the debate, Abdulla Balalaa held a bilateral meeting with Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Francophonie of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The two sides exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual interest and discussed opportunities to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, including in areas such as sustainable development, natural resource governance, and multilateral engagements.

The UAE’s participation in the Security Council open debate reflects the UAE’s continued commitment, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to advancing multilateral cooperation, addressing the root causes of conflict, and promoting sustainable development and lasting peace.