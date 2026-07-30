CBI pre-tax profit rises 68% to AED156 million in H1 2026

ABU DHABI, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Commercial Bank International PJSC (CBI) has reported a pre-tax net profit of AED156 million for the first half of 2026, up 68 percent year-on-year, driven by balance sheet expansion and the resolution of legacy issues.

The bank posted a pre-tax net profit of AED104 million in the second quarter, supported by recoveries linked to the resolution of legacy issues.

Net interest income rose 8 percent year-on-year to AED207 million, while second-quarter net interest income increased 9 percent to AED103 million from AED95 million in the same period last year, driven by strong customer asset growth.

CBI recorded a net impairment recovery of AED69 million, reflecting progress in resolving legacy issues and improving asset quality.

Total assets increased 12 percent year-on-year to AED23 billion, supported by robust loan growth and expansion of the bank's strategic investment portfolio. Customer deposits rose 7 percent to AED16.4 billion, reinforcing liquidity and the funding base.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.5 percent, remaining well above regulatory requirements.

Ali Sultan Rakkad Al Amri, CEO of Commercial Bank International, said, "Our results for the first half of 2026 reflect the continued momentum of our transformation journey, with strong growth in profitability underpinned by disciplined execution, balance sheet optimisation and meaningful progress in resolving legacy issues. The strength of these results reinforces the resilience of the operating model we have been building."

He added, "Our performance continues to be grounded in solid fundamentals, and we remain focused on delivering a differentiated, customer-centric experience across our products, services and channels while strengthening long-term customer relationships."

Looking ahead, Al Amri said the bank remains focused on strengthening its operational capabilities and financial position, supporting customers' ambitions and delivering sustainable growth and long-term value for clients and shareholders.