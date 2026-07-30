Abu Dhabi Judicial Department participates in inaugural Al Ain Date Festival

AL AIN, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is participating in the inaugural Al Ain Date Festival 2026, taking place from 25th to 31st July, through a dedicated pavilion showcasing fresh Date (semi-ripe dates) produced at its Correctional and Rehabilitation Centres, alongside a diverse selection of handicrafts and traditional heritage products.

The participation reflects the Department’s commitment to supporting rehabilitation and productive engagement programmes while highlighting the UAE’s rich cultural heritage.

The Department’s participation in the event, organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority at Al Sarooj Park in Al Ain, forms part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence at national, community and heritage events.

The ADJD pavilion highlights the efforts of the Correctional and Rehabilitation Centres in harnessing inmates’ potential and developing their vocational and productive skills.

It features a wide range of handcrafted items, artistic works and traditional products created by inmates, in addition to premium varieties of Date cultivated on the centres’ farms.

These exhibits demonstrate the practical skills and expertise inmates have acquired through the Department’s rehabilitation and vocational training programmes.

Visitors to the pavilion can also explore a selection of legal and legislative publications, including specialist books, academic studies and legal research covering a range of judicial and legislative topics.

The initiative aims to promote legal knowledge and enhance legal awareness across all segments of society.