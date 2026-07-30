DFM net profit before tax amounts to AED443.2 million as trading activity increases 40.4% in H1 2026

DUBAI, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today announced its consolidated financial results for the six-month period ending 30th June 2026, reporting a net profit before tax of AED443.2 million.

Activity on DFM increased significantly during the first half of 2026, as investors traded more frequently and at greater value.

Average daily traded value rose by 45.1% to AED1.004 billion and average daily trades increased by 35.4% to approximately 18,759, driving total traded value up by 40.4% to AED119.5 billion.

This increase in liquidity and trading intensity was recorded even as market capitalization ended the period 1.4% lower year-on-year at AED981.6 billion.

The DFM General Index closed the first half at 5,955.58 points.

Commenting on DFM’s performance, Helal Saeed Al Marri, Chairman of DFM, said, “The increase in trading activity during the first half of 2026, with total traded value rising by 40% and average daily traded value exceeding AED1 billion, reflects sustained investor engagement and the growing depth of Dubai’s capital markets.

“The sustained engagement and participation recorded on the exchange are supported by Dubai’s economic fundamentals, its expanding financial ecosystem and continued international investor interest. DFM will continue to advance transparent, liquid and globally connected capital markets, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading international financial centre in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

DFM’s total consolidated revenue reached AED557 million during the first half of 2026, compared to AED888.9 million in H1 2025 as a result of one-off income from sale of an investment property in H1 2025 of AED462.2 million.

Revenue included AED384.8 million in operating income and AED172.2 million in investment returns and other income. Net profit before tax stood at AED443.2 million, compared with AED777.1 million in H1 2025.

Expenses excluding tax were AED113.8 million, compared with AED111.8 million in H1 2025, reflecting continued investment in market infrastructure and technology, while maintaining management’s commitment to spending efficiency.

During the second quarter of 2026, total consolidated revenue reached AED303.9 million, compared with AED702.5 million in Q2 2025. Net profit before tax stood at AED249.9 million, compared with AED642.2 million in Q2 2025.

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said, “The first-half performance reflects the continued depth of activity across DFM's market, supported by sustained liquidity and a diverse investor mix. The participation of institutional and international investors demonstrates continued confidence in the quality of opportunities available and the efficiency of our market infrastructure.

“We remain focused on broadening investment opportunities, strengthening our market infrastructure and delivering innovative services that reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global financial centre.”

DFM recorded increased trading activity during H1 2026, with average daily traded value rising by 45.1% year-on-year to AED1.004 billion. This led to total traded value of AED119.5 billion, up 40.4% from AED85.1 billion in H1 2025. The H1 2026 average daily traded value was approximately 45% above the AED692 million recorded in 2025, when DFM reported its highest level of liquidity in more than a decade.

The total number of trades increased by 31% to 2.23 million, while average daily trades rose by 35.4% to approximately 18,759, reflecting broader and more frequent participation across the market.

The increase in traded value and transaction volumes was recorded across 119 trading days, compared with 123 days in H1 2025, further highlighting the higher level of daily market activity.

Market capitalization stood at AED981.6 billion at the end of June 2026, compared with AED995.6 billion at the end of H1 2025.

DFM attracted 42,864 new investors during the first six months of 2026, with international investors representing 71.4% of new registrations.

Institutional investors accounted for 71.2% of total traded value, compared with 70.8% in H1 2025. Foreign investors contributed 51% of trading activity, maintaining their significant role within DFM’s investor base.

Foreign ownership stood at 20.06% of market capitalization, compared with 20.04% in H1 2025, while institutional ownership reached 86.5%.

The continued participation of institutional and international investors reflects DFM’s appeal as an accessible and globally connected market providing exposure to Dubai’s economic growth.

Looking ahead, DFM remains focused on increasing liquidity, widening market access and strengthening the infrastructure and product range supporting the continued development of Dubai’s capital markets.