ABU DHABI, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Slovakia on 29th July and held talks in Bratislava with the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico.

The purpose of the working visit was to continue the dialogue at the highest political level building on the Slovak Prime Minister’s official visit to the United Arab Emirates in October 2025, and to review progress in mutual areas of cooperation.

The two leaders reflected on the continued progress in bilateral relations, further strengthened through the implementation of agreements on economic cooperation and investment, and the convening of the second meeting of the Joint Economic Committee in June 2026 in Bratislava.

The partners welcomed the intensification of mutual contacts and reaffirmed their interest in advancing mutual priorities for both countries.

During the meeting, they focused on a range of promising projects in the fields of transportation, investment and agriculture with high economic potential.

The meeting included a discussion on the current developments in the Middle East, specifically in the Strait of Hormuz, and their implications for countries in the region and in Europe.

The Slovak Prime Minister of Slovakia reiterated its support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, and underlined the importance of the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026).

The Slovak side further reaffirmed the need to restore freedom of navigation and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, and to fully implement the Memorandum from July of this year.

At the same time, Slovakia recognised the significant role of the United Arab Emirates as a primary actor for advancing regional and international stability.