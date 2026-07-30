Belgium's annual inflation exceeds forecasts, rises to 3.56 percent in July

BRUSSELS, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Belgium's annual inflation rate rose to 3.56 percent in July, up from 3.4 percent in June, according to data released by the Belgian statistical office, Statbel, exceeding the 3.37 percent forecast by the Federal Planning Bureau.

The increase followed several months of volatility. Inflation climbed to 4.01 percent in April, driven by higher energy prices amid the conflict in the Middle East, before edging up to 4.08 percent in May and easing to 3.4 percent in June.

The report said the transport, recreation and culture sectors, together with utility services such as energy and water, were the main contributors to the acceleration in inflation during July.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, also increased to 3.13 percent, compared with 3.04 percent in June.