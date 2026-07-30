Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone calls with Jordanian, Egyptian Foreign Ministers

ABU DHABI, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone call with Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, during which they discussed the latest regional developments and the overall situation in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Ayman Safadi strongly condemned the renewed Iranian missile attacks targeting the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and its support for all efforts to safeguard the country's security and stability.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also held a telephone call with Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt, during which he strongly condemned the drone attack targeting Damietta Port in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt and its support for all efforts to preserve the country's security and stability.

The call also reviewed developments in the Middle East and ways to strengthen regional and international efforts aimed at promoting security and stability across the region.