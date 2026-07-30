Abu Dhabi to host FEI Endurance World Championship 2026

ABU DHABI, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Attention is turning to Abu Dhabi as the capital prepares to host the FEI Endurance World Championship 2026, following the International Equestrian Federation’s official approval of the UAE’s bid.

The global championship will be held at Butheeb International Endurance Village in Al Khatim from 14th to 20th December 2026, with the main race scheduled for 19th December.

The approval crowns the UAE’s efforts and reinforces its leading position, and that of Abu Dhabi in particular, in hosting major international sporting events.

The UAE bid secured the confidence and appreciation of the FEI following strong competition with several other bids.

Major-General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, extended his congratulations to the wise leadership on securing the FEI’s confidence to organise the prominent sporting event.

He praised the unlimited support extended to the hosting bid by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Al Raisi said the advanced infrastructure and logistical services at Butheeb International Endurance Village, designed in accordance with the highest international standards, provide a genuine guarantee of the safety of riders and horses and confirm the venue’s full readiness to host major championships.

He affirmed that the championship represents a pivotal milestone in the development of endurance riding in the UAE and a platform for showcasing the country’s global standing in organising major events.

He also expressed his complete confidence in the ability of the UAE’s male and female riders to deliver exceptional competitive performances against the world’s elite, building on the sport’s successive achievements.

Al Raisi noted the federation’s continued commitment to sustaining and developing its productive partnerships with international equestrian institutions and organisations, supporting the continued growth of equestrian sports and raising their standards in line with global progress while maintaining the UAE’s leadership.

Dr. Ghanem Mohammed Al Hajri, Secretary-General of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, said the UAE and Abu Dhabi are looking forward to an exceptional global event next December, reflecting their leading position in hosting sporting championships according to the highest standards of excellence and quality.

Al Hajri expressed his appreciation to the wise leadership for its continued attention and support for equestrian sports.

He affirmed the federation’s commitment to working jointly with Butheeb International Endurance Village and mobilising all capabilities and resources to ensure the organisation of a championship worthy of the UAE’s stature and its distinguished record of international success.

Sultan Mohammed Al Yahyai, Member of the Board of Directors of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation and President of FEI Regional Group 7, said hosting the global event represents an important opportunity to support the development of endurance riding internationally.

He added that it would strengthen cooperation among national federations and consolidate the best organisational and technical practices, serving the future of the sport and expanding its presence worldwide.

Dr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Sheikh, Member of the Board of Directors of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation and Chairman of the Endurance Committee, said the championship provides a new opportunity to showcase the advanced level reached by endurance riding in the UAE and clearly reflects international confidence in the country’s organisational and technical capabilities.

He said the federation’s Board of Directors remains committed to adopting development programmes and policies supporting equestrian sports, particularly endurance riding, in a manner that consolidates the UAE’s prominent international standing and strengthens the presence of its riders at major global championships, building on the deep-rooted place of equestrianism in Emirati society.