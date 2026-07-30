Dubai Logistics Academy completes 57% of its annual training plan in first half of 2026

DUBAI, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Customs' Dubai Logistics Academy delivered 601 training programmes during the first half of 2026, completing 57 percent of its annual training plan and recording a 9.24 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

The academy continues to support Dubai Customs' investment in human capital by developing specialist talent and strengthening workforce readiness to meet the evolving needs of the customs and logistics sectors.

Of the 601 programmes, 96 were delivered in person and 505 online, totalling 21,082 training hours, up 13.44 percent year-on-year. This included 17,023 hours of in-person training and 4,059 hours of online learning. Employees received an average of 24 training hours each, four hours more than in the first half of 2025.

A total of 894 trainees participated in the programmes, representing a 13.64 percent increase compared with the same period last year. The academy also recorded a training satisfaction rate of 94 percent.

To strengthen digital readiness, the academy delivered 220 programmes in digital transformation and artificial intelligence, alongside 44 leadership programmes focused on leadership, management, change management and decision-making.

The training framework also covered cybersecurity, data analysis, digital technologies, project management, risk management, business continuity, customs legislation and procedures, supply chains and logistics.

Khamis Al Muhairi, Director of Human Resources and Acting Director of Dubai Logistics Academy at Dubai Customs, said, "Talent development is fundamental to strengthening Dubai's competitiveness and sustaining its economic growth. Dubai Logistics Academy continues to deliver training programmes that anticipate future skills needs and equip our workforce with the capabilities required to shape the future of customs and logistics."

He added, "The results achieved during the first half of the year demonstrate the success of the academy's approach to building a sustainable learning ecosystem driven by innovation and continuous improvement. This strengthens the workforce's ability to respond to global changes in trade and technology while supporting Dubai Customs' role as a trade enabler."

Dubai Customs said its continued investment in human capital supports the development of a future-ready customs and logistics ecosystem and contributes to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, reinforcing Dubai's position among the world's top three global cities.