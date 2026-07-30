Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace marks 10th anniversary of landmark Marrakesh Declaration

CASABLANCA, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace marked the 10th anniversary of the arrakesh Declaration on Rights of Religious Minorities at an international ceremony in Casablanca, organised in cooperation with Morocco's Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

The event brought together a delegation from the International Religious Freedom Summit, alongside scholars, religious and intellectual leaders, diplomats, policymakers, representatives of international organisations and civil society from around the world.

The ceremony was also attended by the three successive US Ambassadors-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, highlighting the declaration's continued international recognition across successive US administrations.

Speeches and presentations reviewed the declaration's intellectual, institutional and practical impact over the past decade, while individuals who contributed to advancing its principles of citizenship, coexistence and religious freedom were honoured.

Sheikh Abdallah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, said the anniversary was an opportunity to celebrate the declaration's achievements while assessing its impact since its adoption in 2016 by more than 250 scholars, thinkers and religious leaders in Marrakesh.

He said the declaration drew inspiration from the Charter of Medina, adopting inclusive citizenship as the foundation for organising contemporary Muslim societies while safeguarding the rights of religious minorities in accordance with the higher values of Islamic law.

He also praised the patronage of King Mohammed VI of Morocco, under whose auspices the founding conference was held.

Sheikh Abdallah bin Bayyah commended the UAE's support for the initiative.

He said, "As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Marrakesh Declaration today, it is important to recall that, without the steadfast support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the patronage and close follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, this initiative, along with other initiatives promoting peace and coexistence, would not have come to fruition or achieved its intended reach."

He noted that the declaration has become an internationally recognised reference on citizenship and religious freedom. Its principles were incorporated into the final communiqué of the 13th Islamic Summit Conference of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in 2016, praised by the late Pope Francis and the then President of the United States, translated into several languages and taught at universities and research institutions.

He added that it inspired initiatives including the American Peace Convoy, the New Alliance of Virtue Charter, the Abu Dhabi Declaration on Inclusive Citizenship and the African Conference for the Promotion of Peace.

Ahmed Toufiq, Morocco's Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, said Islam has long upheld the principles of accepting diversity, dialogue and the principle that "there shall be no compulsion in religion", stressing the importance of translating these principles into practical action that promotes peaceful coexistence.

Al Asri Saeed Ahmed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Morocco, described the Marrakesh Declaration as a global beacon of tolerance and coexistence, highlighting the shared UAE-Morocco vision of promoting intellectual security and protecting societies from extremism.

Sam Brownback, Co-Chair of the International Religious Freedom Summit and former US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, praised the declaration's global standing and the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace's role in strengthening dialogue between religious leaders and policymakers.

In a recorded message, Rev. Bob Roberts Jr., Co-Founder of the Multi-Faith Neighbors Network, described the Marrakesh Declaration as an unparalleled document for peace, coexistence and human rights.

He said it had inspired the expansion of the network's activities to 25 cities in the United States and 15 countries.

Dr. Mohamed Elsanousi, Member of the Forum's Board of Trustees, attributed the declaration's broad international acceptance to its foundations in the Charter of Medina, the UAE's institutional support, the patronage of King Mohammed VI and the scholarly leadership of Sheikh Abdallah bin Bayyah.

The ceremony concluded with a call to expand the declaration's practical application over the coming decade by integrating the values of citizenship and coexistence into educational curricula, training programmes and public policies, while empowering young religious and community leaders to promote a culture of peace and shared living.

The Marrakesh Declaration was adopted at an international conference held in Marrakesh from 25th to 27th January, 2016, under the patronage of King Mohammed VI and organised by Morocco's Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace.

It calls for strengthening inclusive citizenship and adopting constitutional and legal measures to safeguard the rights of religious communities.