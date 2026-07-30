GCC Secretary-General condemns renewed Iranian attacks on Kuwait, Jordan

RIYADH, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), condemned in the strongest terms the renewed Iranian attacks on the territories of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the State of Kuwait.

He emphasised that these attacks represent a flagrant violation of state sovereignty and the provisions of international law, as well as a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and stability.

Moreover, Albudaiwi underlined the full solidarity of the GCC states with the State of Kuwait and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, supporting all measures they take to protect their security and sovereignty.​