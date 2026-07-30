Arab League Secretary-General condemns targeting of two ships in Damietta, warns against widening regional conflict

CAIRO, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy strongly condemned the targeting of two ships at the Port of Damietta in the Arab Republic of Egypt yesterday, which, according to a statement issued by the Egyptian Cabinet, was caused by a drone.

In a statement issued today, Fahmy said the attack constituted an unacceptable and condemnable act of aggression against Egypt's national assets. He warned against what he described as desperate and cowardly attempts by certain parties to expand the ongoing regional conflict and engage in reckless adventures.

Fahmy reiterated his rejection of attacks against Arab countries, highlighting Egypt's clear role since the outbreak of the war in February in pursuing sustained efforts to find a way out of the crisis and working with all parties to de-escalate tensions in a manner that ends the attacks, safeguards the security and sovereignty of Arab states, and promotes security and stability for all.