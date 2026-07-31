Sheikh Khalifa Medical City – Ajman receives international recognition for women, children's care

AJMAN, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Khalifa Medical City – Ajman (SKMCA), governed by The Medical Office, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has been awarded the prestigious Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHS International) Centre of Excellence (CoE) recognition for its Women and Children's Hospital in the specialities of obstetrics and gynaecology and paediatrics.

The achievement underscores SKMCA's continued commitment to delivering high-quality, integrated and patient-centred healthcare for women, newborns and children across the Northern Emirates.

The Women and Children's Hospital currently serves more than 1,326 patients annually, reflecting its important role in supporting the health of women, newborns and children in Ajman and the Northern Emirates. The recognition further reinforces SKMCA's vision of providing evidence-based, integrated, comprehensive and coordinated healthcare services that meet patients' needs at every stage of life.

Khamis Al Mansoori, Chief Executive Officer of SKMCA, said the recognition reflects the medical city's unwavering commitment to quality, patient safety and patient-centred care.

"We remain committed to delivering the highest standards of care for mothers, newborns and children through effective clinical governance, multidisciplinary collaboration and a culture of continuous improvement," he said.

The Women and Children's Hospital provides a comprehensive range of services in obstetrics, gynaecology and paediatrics, including maternity and high-risk pregnancy care, women's health screening and fertility assessment, neonatal and paediatric medicine, paediatric emergency and critical care, as well as specialised paediatric services in surgery, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology and cardiology.

In 2025, the hospital managed 2,216 deliveries and high-risk pregnancies and recorded 34,078 paediatric emergency visits.

The recognition followed a series of quality initiatives, including enhancements to clinical processes, strengthened governance frameworks, the development of key performance indicators, regular internal audits and continuous monitoring of patient outcomes.

These services are delivered by 57 physicians and 155 nurses, supported by allied health professionals and administrative staff dedicated to advancing women's and children's health.