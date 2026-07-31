Death toll rises to at least 34 after blast at Pakistan coal mine complex

QUETTA, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- An explosion buried parts of a mining complex and killed at least 34 miners in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Thursday, a Pakistani official said.
A rescue operation is still underway to find and recover the remaining two trapped miners, said Muhammad Fahad, Director of Operations for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.
Shoaib Nosherwani, Balochistan's Minister for Mines and Mineral Development, earlier said that 36 people were in the collapsed part of the complex at the time of the explosion.
Abdul Ghani Baloch, a senior government mining official in the region, said, "Two mines close to each other were damaged in a powerful methane gas explosion."