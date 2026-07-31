Aldar generates AED1.5 billion in sales during launch of The Canopies at Yas Point

ABU DHABI, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Aldar on Friday announced it has generated AED1.5 billion during the launch of "The Canopies", a six-building apartment community at Yas Point, the company’s new waterfront destination on the northern shore of Yas Island.

The strong sales performance reflects sustained demand for homes on Yas Island and the continued momentum of Abu Dhabi’s real estate market.

First-time Aldar buyers accounted for 84 percent of Aldar's total customers attracted by The Canopies’ waterfront setting, park-centred design, and access to Yas Island’s wider lifestyle and entertainment offering.

Forty percent of buyers were UAE nationals, while expatriate residents and overseas buyers accounted for 60 percent of sales. Buyers from the United Kingdom, India and Egypt ranked among the highest by sales volume.

Female buyers represented 32 percent of sales, with male buyers contributing 68 percent, while 47 percent of all buyers were under the age of 45.

The Canopies is the first residential community launched within Yas Point, and following its successful launch, Aldar will release further homes within the masterplan in the second half of 2026.