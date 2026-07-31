UAE Judo Team competes in 50 bouts at International Judo Federation Training Camp in Tashkent

TASHKENT, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Judo Federation said that the national team is set to compete in 50 bouts against various participating teams at the International Training Camp currently underway at the Olympic Complex in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, until 5th August.

The camp, organised by the Uzbekistan Judo Federation under the supervision of the International Judo Federation (IJF), features the participation of 500 male and female athletes from global age-group teams, along with specialised training experts.

The UAE squad comprises Manaa Al-Zaabi and Rashid Nematov (Kalba Sports Club), Masoud Mohammed Masoud, Abdul Rahman Janiev, Anas Al-Yamahi, and Youssef Al-Awad (Fujairah Martial Arts Club), Bati Al-Hashmi (Khorfakkan Club), Saqr Al-Otaibi and Hamdan Al-Mazmi (Sharjah Sports Club), and Mohammed Al-Owais (Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club).

Mohammed bin Thaloub Al-Darei, President of the UAE Judo Federation, said the camp provides valuable technical experience under the supervision of the IJF, enabling national team athletes to develop their skills alongside leading coaches and world champions.

He described the camp as one of the most prominent developmental initiatives for young judokas worldwide, in preparation for the national team’s participation in the Youth Olympic Games “Dakar 2026.”