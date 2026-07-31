ADJD forum highlights latest legislative developments in combating human trafficking

ABU DHABI, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi International Forum on Judicial Excellence in Combating Human Trafficking highlighted the latest legislative, judicial and technological developments in addressing human trafficking and cybercrime.

The two-day forum, organised by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) through the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy to mark the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, brought together judges, public prosecutors, specialists, government representatives and international experts.

Participants discussed ways to further develop the judicial framework for addressing such crimes, enhance the efficiency of judicial procedures, and leverage modern technologies to support investigations and digital forensic analysis.

The forum discussed the increasing convergence between human trafficking and cyberspace, as criminal networks exploit advanced technologies and digital platforms to lure victims and conceal the proceeds of crime.

Discussions also focused on strengthening legal protections for victims and reviewed the legal and regulatory framework of Resolution No. (40) of 2026 establishing a specialised court to hear human trafficking cases in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The resolution reinforces judicial specialisation through an integrated framework covering investigation, prosecution and specialised judicial divisions, with the aim of improving the efficiency and consistency of case handling.

Participants also reviewed the latest applications of artificial intelligence, data analytics and international judicial cooperation in combating organised crime.

Other sessions examined the protection of People of Determination from such crimes, the tracing of suspicious financial flows and combating money laundering linked to digital trafficking, and international experiences in addressing these offences in cyberspace. The sessions also highlighted the UAE’s experience in delivering specialised justice aimed at safeguarding human dignity and supporting victims.

In addition, participants discussed the reassessment of criminal liability in human trafficking cases, strengthening a human rights-based approach to protecting victims in the digital environment, and the use of AI to support efforts to combat crime.

The forum concluded with a panel discussion outlining the principal findings and recommendations aimed at further developing the specialised justice system and strengthening the protection of victims.