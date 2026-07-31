UAE and Syrian Presidents discuss cooperation and regional developments in phone call

ABU DHABI, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Syrian President His Excellency Ahmad Al-Sharaa discussed during a phone call the fraternal ties between the two countries and ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields in support of mutual interests and the wellbeing of their peoples.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further reinforcing bilateral ties and expanding cooperation in ways that serve the two countries’ mutual interests.

They also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of joint interest, particularly the latest developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to strengthen the foundations of security, stability, and peace across the region for the benefit of all its peoples.