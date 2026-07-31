Ministry of Interior conducts 'Al Hosn (15/3)' strategic tabletop exercise to evaluate national readiness

DUBAI, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Central Operations Department, conducted the 2026 strategic tabletop exercise “Al Hosn (15/3)” at the Dubai Police Officers Club, with the participation of police general headquarters nationwide and the ministry’s relevant sectors and departments.

The exercise assessed preparedness and operational readiness while strengthening the national emergency response framework.

It featured simulated security scenarios involving hazardous materials incidents, allowing participants to review response protocols, preventive and protective measures, and the roles of the ministry's relevant entities. The exercise also evaluated coordination with strategic partners.

Additional scenarios focused on evacuation and shelter operations, business continuity planning, and the evaluation of operational capabilities, with the aim of improving the speed, efficiency and effectiveness of emergency response.

The exercise forms part of the Ministry of Interior’s continuing efforts to advance the emergency and crisis management system, assess the readiness of the competent authorities, test the effectiveness of national plans, and strengthen integration among all relevant entities, thereby ensuring a coordinated and efficient response to potential scenarios.