ABU DHABI, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Registration Authority (RA) of ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, has activated the Broker Classification Framework to enhance professionalism by recognising top-performing brokers and strengthening their role as key stakeholders within the ADGM real estate ecosystem.

The framework recognises high-performing real estate brokers operating within ADGM based on a structured set of performance criteria, including transaction activity, continuous professional development and customer feedback.

As part of the framework’s activation, the RA will work closely with brokerages through dedicated workshops and engagement sessions designed to promote collaboration, share further guidance and identify opportunities to support their continued development.

This collaborative approach reflects ADGM’s commitment to strengthening the broker community as a key stakeholder in the growth, professionalism and long-term success of its real estate market.

Rashed Al Blooshi, CEO of the RA of ADGM, said, “The activation of the Broker Classification Framework marks another important milestone in the development of ADGM's real estate ecosystem, and reflects our commitment to building a trusted and progressive real estate environment that benefits all market participants. By recognising high-performing brokers and encouraging continuous professional development, we are reinforcing a culture of excellence, transparency and accountability across the sector."

The framework, he said, further strengthens accountability by incorporating customer feedback into the assessment process while encouraging brokers to continuously raise the standards of service they provide, ultimately enhancing confidence among property owners, buyers, sellers and tenants.

Al Blooshi said that ADGM will continue to advance a competitive, future-ready real estate environment and support the development of a mature, trusted and customer-focused real estate market, further reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for global investment.