2PointZero Group reports net profit of AED7.7 billion in H1 2026

ABU DHABI, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- 2PointZero Group announced its financial results for the first half of 2026, reporting group net profit of AED7.7 billion, while revenue reached AED21.9 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA reached AED5.0 billion after excluding fair value changes and one-offs.

Net profit from the group's businesses increased by 2,301 percent year-on-year, driven by the consolidation of Tendam and the strategic mega-merger to form 2PointZero Group.

Growth was also supported by new investments in African financial services, entry into the European packaging markets, and steady operational progress across all verticals.

Revenue increased by 2,042 percent year-on-year to AED21.9 billion, while operating profit reached AED6.5 billion, up 2,301 percent year-on-year.

Samia Bouazza, CEO of 2PointZero, said the results reflected the strength of the platform built over recent years.

She said the group generated AED21.9 billion in revenue, representing a 114 percent increase on a pro forma like-for-like basis, while net profit included AED2.2 billion from operating businesses alongside one-off gains from investments, including SpaceX and Anthropic, and other investment gains.

"Beyond the financial results, this period marked an important step in the evolution of 2PointZero. We completed the successful monetisation of our TAQA investment, demonstrating our ability to divest some assets at the right time, and expanded into North American energy infrastructure through the acquisition of Traverse Midstream Partners, representing ePointZero's largest investment in energy infrastructure to date," Bouazza stated.

She added that the group's cash position of AED13.7 billion leaves it well placed to continue investing through market cycles.

In June 2026, 2PointZero Group completed the sale of its full 7.29 percent stake in TAQA to Abu Dhabi Power.

The group also expanded its energy infrastructure footprint through its subsidiary ePointZero, which completed the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in Traverse Midstream Partners for US$2.25 billion in an all-cash transaction.

Furthering its strategic reach into high-potential consumer segments, 2PointZero participated in the Series G funding round for WHOOP and completed the acquisition of a 60.8 percent controlling interest in Italy's ISEM Packaging Group for AED704 million.

In another key development, FAB Securities initiated coverage on 2PointZero Group with a BUY rating and a target price of AED3.30 per share.

The group also ranked 36th on TIME's inaugural World's Growth Leaders 2026 list.

In July 2026, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange expanded its derivatives market by listing 2PointZero Group as one of six single-stock futures, broadening international investor participation, enhancing its presence on global trading platforms and increasing the stock's liquidity.