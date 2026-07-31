DCD, Emirates Medical Association to advance integrated social and healthcare services

ABU DHABI, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Emirates Medical Association to strengthen integration between the social and healthcare sectors and support initiatives that improve community wellbeing.

The memorandum was signed by Mohammed Hilal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Empowerment Sector at DCD, and Sheikha Dr Noura Khalid Saqr Al Qasimi, President of the Emirates Medical Association.

The MoU supports DCD’s broader efforts to build a more integrated social support system through effective partnerships, while advancing the development of social and healthcare services that support community wellbeing across Abu Dhabi.

The partnership will focus on sharing knowledge and expertise, delivering awareness programmes and educational initiatives, and highlighting the value of integrated social and healthcare services. It will also support social inclusion and empower caregivers supporting senior citizens and People of Determination.

The agreement will facilitate professional development opportunities, collaborative research, and greater understanding of key social and healthcare challenges. It will create volunteering opportunities and encourage medical professionals to participate in community initiatives.

Al Balooshi said, “At DCD, we believe that enhancing quality of life requires close collaboration between the social and healthcare sectors. This MoU marks an important step in strengthening our partnership with the Emirates Medical Association and creating new opportunities to share expertise and develop initiatives that better respond to the needs of the community.”

He added, “Through this partnership, we aim to expand joint initiatives that raise awareness, support caregivers and encourage greater involvement of medical professionals in community programmes. These efforts will help advance a more integrated approach to social and healthcare support across Abu Dhabi.”

Al Qasimi said, “This memorandum reflects our shared belief that stronger collaboration between the medical and social sectors is essential to supporting community service and wellbeing. Through our partnership with DCD, we look forward to drawing on the scientific and professional expertise of the Association’s members to support initiatives and programmes that promote health and community wellbeing.”

The MoU reflects DCD’s ongoing commitment to building impactful partnerships that bring together social and healthcare expertise. Through these collaborations, the department aims to support more integrated initiatives that respond to the needs of the community and enhance the quality of life across the emirate.