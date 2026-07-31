Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses ‘Bahrain Shield’ joint military exercise

DUBAI, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, received H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, in Manama.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Adviser and Royal Guard Commander, and H.H. Brigadier Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Commander of the Royal Guard Special Operations.

The meeting took place at the start of Sheikh Hamdan’s visit to Bahrain to attend the "Bahrain Shield" joint military exercise. Hosted by the Bahrain Defence Force, the exercise featured the participation of the Mohamed bin Zayed Squadron, military units from GCC countries, a contingent from the Peninsula Shield Force and forces from Saudi Arabia.

The exercise forms part of efforts to strengthen joint Gulf military cooperation and advance coordination and integration among the armed forces of GCC countries. It featured operational scenarios and field exercises designed to enhance combat readiness, facilitate the exchange of expertise and strengthen command-and-control systems, supporting the participating forces’ ability to address a range of security and defence challenges.

The King of Bahrain welcomed Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and the accompanying delegation, expressing Bahrain’s pride in the longstanding fraternal ties and historic partnership between the two countries and their peoples.

His Majesty also highlighted the continued development of bilateral relations across various fields in ways that serve shared interests and support the two countries’ ambitious development aspirations.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum were briefed on the exercise’s various phases and integrated drills, which demonstrated the efficiency and professionalism of the participating forces and reflected the strength of defence cooperation among GCC countries.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said, “Throughout its history, the Gulf Cooperation Council has demonstrated its success in providing a leading model of joint action among its member states. Building on this progress, the ‘Bahrain Shield’ exercise represents a practical extension of the Council’s efforts to strengthen collective security and advance defence integration through joint deterrence programmes.”

His Majesty expressed his deep pride in the participation of the UAE Armed Forces’ King Hamad Brigade in the exercise, noting that the UAE has always been at the forefront of supporting its fellow Gulf nations and expressing Bahrain’s sincere appreciation for its contributions.

He also commended the participation of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait, as well as the high levels of performance, discipline and professionalism demonstrated by all participating forces, which reflected the unity of the GCC countries.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. Their Highnesses wished His Majesty continued good health and wellbeing, and the Kingdom of Bahrain and its people further progress and prosperity under his leadership.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the exercise’s high level of organisation and the advanced capabilities demonstrated by the participating forces in carrying out their assigned field and tactical missions across its various phases. He said their performance reflected full operational readiness and a strong capacity to deter and address various challenges with efficiency and professionalism.

The meeting also discussed current regional developments and the need to strengthen cooperation and reinforce Gulf unity in addressing the challenges arising from them.

The two sides stressed the importance of maintaining coordination and consultation to safeguard the achievements of GCC peoples, ensure the highest levels of security and stability, and reinforce their ability to shape a future defined by progress and prosperity.

At the conclusion of the visit, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed highlighted the strong fraternal and strategic relations between the UAE and Bahrain, founded on a shared vision for strengthening regional security and stability and advancing joint Gulf action. He said these ties support the GCC countries’ ability to address challenges while advancing their development and prosperity.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed had arrived in Manama earlier in the day. He was welcomed upon arrival at Bahrain International Airport by H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Adviser and Royal Guard Commander, and H.H. Brigadier Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Commander of the Royal Guard Special Operations.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied during the exercise by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence; Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; and several senior officers from the Ministry of Defence.