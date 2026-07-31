Zayed Authority for People of Determination joins ‘Step of Hope’ programme under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

ABU DHABI, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Zayed Authority for People of Determination, in collaboration with the Authority of Social Contributions – Ma’an, has joined the Step of Hope programme under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, as part of the UAE's wise leadership directives to support Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip while advancing sustainable recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

The programme aims to design, manufacture and fit prosthetic limbs, while providing physiotherapy and comprehensive rehabilitation services for amputees, helping beneficiaries regain mobility and improve their quality of life.

The Authority of Social Contributions – Ma’an is funding the programme, which is being implemented by the Zayed Authority for People of Determination through its Central Prosthetics and Orthotics Workshop.

People of Determination, alongside specialised Emirati professionals, are designing and manufacturing prosthetic limbs in the UAE, with every limb crafted by Emirati hands in accordance with the highest international standards.

The programme represents a national model that showcases the professional capabilities of People of Determination and their active role in humanitarian work, helping restore hope to amputees in the Gaza Strip.

Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said, "The programme reflects the UAE’s vision of empowering People of Determination and recognising them as active partners in development and humanitarian action."

He noted that their participation in designing and manufacturing prosthetic limbs for amputees in the Gaza Strip demonstrates their professional expertise and reaffirms their role in making a tangible humanitarian impact through their knowledge and skills, both within the UAE and beyond.

Abdullah Al Ameri, Director-General of the Authority of Social Contributions – Ma’an, said, "The authority’s contribution reflects its commitment to supporting humanitarian initiatives that create sustainable impact."

He added that the partnership with the Zayed Authority for People of Determination represents a national model for leveraging community contributions to deliver tangible improvements to beneficiaries.

Hammoud Al Affari, Director of UAE Relief Operations under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, said, "The Step of Hope programme reflects the integration of national efforts in delivering sustainable medical and humanitarian initiatives."

He noted that the programme provides prosthetic limbs alongside comprehensive rehabilitation services for amputees, reflecting the UAE’s enduring commitment to strengthening impactful humanitarian partnerships.

The Step of Hope programme represents a pioneering UAE model that brings together humanitarian action and the empowerment of People of Determination by harnessing their expertise and skills in designing and manufacturing prosthetic limbs.

It reflects the UAE’s commitment to empowering people and mobilising national capabilities in support of humanitarian causes, helping restore hope to amputees in the Gaza Strip while reinforcing the country’s position as a global model for sustainable humanitarian action.