Ajman records 95.29% of taxi requests through digital channels in H1

AJMAN, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Transport Authority said 746,046 taxi service requests were recorded during the first half of 2026, with 95.29 percent submitted through digital channels, compared to 4.71 percent through the Booking and Dispatch Centre, underscoring customers' growing reliance on online booking platforms.

Digital channels, including Uber, Careem, Ajman One and Yango, handled 710,905 requests during the first six months of the year, up 28 percent from 554,414 in the corresponding period of 2025.

Requests made through the Authority's Booking and Dispatch Centre totalled 35,141, compared with 28,835 a year earlier, a growth rate of 220 percent.

Rasha Khalaf Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Support Services Authority, affirmed that the notable growth in the use of digital channels reflects the impact of digital transformation in enhancing the customer experience and facilitating access to taxi services.

She noted that the authority continues to develop digital solutions that contribute to simplifying procedures and raising the efficiency of services provided.