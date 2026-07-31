Ju-Jitsu World Championship to take place in Abu Dhabi in August

ABU DHABI, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the 2026 Ju-Jitsu World Championship will take place in Abu Dhabi, from 1st to 9th August at Mubadala Arena.

Organised by the Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the championship will bring together more than 1,500 athletes from around the world.

The event cements the UAE as a global leader in jiu-jitsu and a centre for hosting world-class international sporting events.

The Ju-Jitsu World Championship features masters, adult and youth categories – including under-14s, under-16s, under-18s and under-21s – showcasing Abu Dhabi’s commitment to developing talent at every stage of life. This world-class event solidifies the emirate’s status as a leading martial arts destination and the global home of jiu-jitsu.

The patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled reflects the UAE leadership’s continued commitment to promoting sport as a driver of community development and quality of life, particularly jiu-jitsu, which has become the country’s national sport. Over the years, the UAE has become a global benchmark for developing the sport, nurturing talent, producing champions and hosting world-class competitions.

This long-term vision has established Abu Dhabi as the world capital of jiu-jitsu and the destination of choice for the sport’s biggest international events. Supported by world-class facilities, proven organisational expertise and a strong sporting ecosystem, the UAE continues to play a leading role in the global development of jiu-jitsu.

The UAEJJF continues to implement a long-term strategy focused on developing Emirati talent, identifying future champions and providing athletes with world-class training and support. The strategy aims to sustain the UAE’s success on the international stage while continuing to grow the sport locally, regionally and globally.

The 2026 Ju-Jitsu World Championship is one of the flagship events on the JJIF calendar, bringing together elite athletes from every continent.

Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohamed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation, said, “The generous patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the 2026 Ju-Jitsu World Championship reflects the unwavering support the UAE leadership continues to provide to sport. It also highlights the position jiu-jitsu has earned within the country’s sporting landscape as one of the UAE’s greatest sporting success stories.

“This patronage adds further prestige and momentum to the championship and reflects the international sporting community’s confidence in the UAE’s ability to host major events. Abu Dhabi’s success in hosting the world’s biggest jiu-jitsu competitions is the result of a long-term vision and sustained investment in world-class facilities and organisational expertise, making it the destination of choice for the sport’s leading international events."

He added that the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation remains committed to maintaining the UAE’s position among the world’s leading jiu-jitsu nations by continuing to invest in athlete development and providing the support needed for success at the highest level.

"Our national team enters the championship with high ambitions to continue its winning journey, and competing on home soil in front of its supporters will provide extra motivation as they take on the world’s best athletes," Alhashmi said.

The championship is expected to feature nine days of high-level competition with athletes from around the globe, once again showcasing the UAE’s ability to host world-class sporting events and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as the world capital of jiu-jitsu.