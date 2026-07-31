flydubai to host UAE National Careers Open Day on August 16

DUBAI, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- flydubai will host its UAE National Careers Open Day on 16th August at the flydubai Campus, inviting UAE nationals to explore rewarding careers and learn more about the carrier’s training and development programmes.

The event reflects flydubai’s continued commitment to developing Emirati talent and supporting the UAE’s national workforce agenda by creating meaningful career pathways across one of the country’s most dynamic industries.

Nasser Binkherbash, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at flydubai, said, “At flydubai, investing in people is fundamental to our continued growth. Our UAE National Careers Open Day provides aspiring Emirati students and professionals with the opportunity to learn about the diverse career pathways available across the organisation, as well as the structured development programmes that prepare them for successful careers in aviation.

"As we continue to grow our fleet and network, we remain committed to developing the next generation of UAE aviation professionals who will help shape the future of our airline.”

Taking place at the flydubai campus, the event will provide candidates with the opportunity to meet the airline’s recruitment and talent development teams, gain insights into the aviation industry and discover programmes designed to equip UAE nationals with the skills and experience required for long-term careers.

Opportunities available include the Engineering Apprentice Programme (AMEL), Flight Dispatcher Programme, Pilot Training Programmes including the Ab Initio and Second Officer, UAE National Graduate Programmes, and other development opportunities across operational and corporate functions.

flydubai has built a network of more than 120 destinations across 58 countries and is served by a growing fleet of 97 Boeing 737 aircraft. The airline’s workforce includes nearly 7,000 employees, 2,000 of whom are pilots and engineers.

flydubai has placed new aircraft orders including 30 Boeing Dreamliners, 150 Airbus A321neos and 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to be delivered over the next decade. This strategic addition diversifies the carrier’s narrow-body fleet, strengthens its long-term strategy and creates thousands of new job opportunities across the expanding airline.