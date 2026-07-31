LIMA, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, attended the inauguration ceremony of Her Excellency President of the Republic of Peru, Keiko Sofia Fujimori Higuchi.

Furthermore, Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy presented an official invitation letter from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, to H.E. President Fujimori to visit the United Arab Emirates.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to H.E. President Fujimori, and extended their congratulations and best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the government and people of Peru.

For her part, H.E. President Fujimori conveyed her greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, as well as her best wishes for further progress and development for the government and people of the UAE.

Both sides welcomed the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Peru, marked on 17 June 2026, and commended the steady development of bilateral ties over the past four decades. They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation across areas of shared interest, guided by a common vision for a deeper and more comprehensive partnership in the years ahead.

In this regard, both sides highlighted the importance of expanding collaboration in key sectors, including economic and investment cooperation, energy, defense and security, technology, and disaster management, while exploring new avenues to deepen bilateral engagement for the mutual benefit of both countries and their peoples.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, E. Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy held a series of meetings with regional leaders, including His Excellency Daniel Noboa, President of the Republic of Ecuador; His Excellency Rodrigo Paz Pereira, President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia; His Excellency Francisco Gamboa Soto, First Vice President of the Republic of Costa Rica; His Excellency José Manuel Restrepo, Vice President Elect of Colombia; and Her Excellency Mireya Agüero, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Honduras.

The meetings reflected the growing momentum of the UAE’s engagement with Latin America and provided an opportunity to exchange views on regional and international developments, while exploring new avenues to expand cooperation in trade and investment, food security, renewable energy, digital transformation, infrastructure, and other priority sectors that contribute to sustainable economic growth.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy reaffirmed that Latin America is a strategic partner for the UAE and underscored the UAE’s commitment to building bridges of cooperation based on mutual trust, shared interests, and a common vision for sustainable development.

Her Excellency further emphasised the UAE’s determination to continue working closely with its partners across the region to advance strong political ties through tangible partnerships that create long-term benefits for both countries and their peoples.