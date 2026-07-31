Investcorp Capital reports $44 million net profit for FY2026

ABU DHABI, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Investcorp Capital (ICAP) on Friday reported net profit of US$44 million for the fiscal year ended 30th June 2026 (FY26), compared with $81 million in 2025, and gross operating income of $94 million compared with $124 million in 2025.

Performance was shaped by the timing of realisations across global private markets and the associated impact on asset valuations and by higher financing costs following a precautionary drawdown under the company’s revolving credit facility as a surplus liquidity buffer.

FY26 performance was underpinned by strong cash-generation from the core portfolio, with $1.3 billion of distributions from exits and syndication, against $1.1 billion deployed during the year.

The Board has recommended a final dividend of AED0.092 per share ($0.025 per share), subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 21st September 2026.

Together with the interim dividend paid in March 2026, this delivers ICAP’s FY26 dividend distribution target of 8 percent of opening NAV.

As announced on 30th April 2026, a new dividend policy takes effect from FY27, targeting distributions of 65-75 percent of annual net profit, payable semi-annually, to provide shareholders with an optimal balance of ongoing dividend yield together with long-term capital growth through re-investment of earnings.

The Board has approved a change to the company's accounting reference date from 30th June to 31st December. Accordingly, the accounting period commencing on 1st July 2026 will be shortened and end on 31st December 2026, after which the company will report on a calendar-year basis.

The new dividend policy will apply to the company's future reporting periods following this change.

Sana Khater, CEO of Investcorp Capital, said, "Our strategy remains unchanged: we continue to take a patient approach to capital allocation while strengthening our platform through targeted strategic initiatives, including the continued development of our AI framework and its growing application across Investcorp Capital and our portfolio companies.

“Looking ahead, our priorities for FY27 are portfolio optimisation and a focus on realisations, positioning us to pursue attractive opportunities and deliver long-term value for our shareholders."