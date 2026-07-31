Kuwait's Armed Forces downs hostile drones after attacks on vital, military sites

KUWAIT, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait's Armed Forces intercepted and destroyed hostile drones inside the country's airspace on Friday morning, the Ministry of Defence's official spokesperson said.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Colonel Staff Saud Al-Atwan said that the continued Iranian aggression targeted several vital and military installations across the country.

He added that the armed forces engaged the hostile targets and destroyed them, noting that the attacks caused material damage from falling debris, with no human casualties reported.