Ajman Investment Attraction Working Group reviews investment opportunities in approved sectors

AJMAN, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Investment Attraction Working Group reviewed, during its periodic meeting, investment opportunities across a number of approved sectors that are set to support economic diversification in the emirate.

During the meeting, held at the Government Departments Building under the chairmanship of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Working Group, directives were issued to explore promising investment opportunities in those sectors, enhancing the emirate’s competitiveness and contributing to attracting quality investments.

The meeting discussed the most notable achievements realised during the previous period and the work plan for the next phase, with a focus on initiatives and projects aimed at expanding investment opportunities in a manner that keeps pace with the emirate’s comprehensive economic development targets.

The Working Group affirmed the importance of continuing to develop the investment environment in the emirate and strengthening integration among government entities and the private sector, contributing to attracting further projects and consolidating Ajman’s standing as a nurturing and attractive environment for investors and business leaders.