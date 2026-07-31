SHARJAH, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Diplomats, cultural leaders and members of the wider community came together at Sharjah’s iconic House of Wisdom to celebrate Peru's National Day through an evening of traditional music, performances and storytelling that showcased the country's rich cultural heritage.

Presented in collaboration with the Embassy of Peru in the UAE, the celebration reflected the growing role of cultural diplomacy in strengthening international partnerships while giving audiences a deeper appreciation of Peru's history, identity and artistic traditions.

The celebration was attended by a number of ambassadors to the UAE and diplomatic representatives, including the Ambassador of Peru, Alberto Farje, Renso Herrera Franco, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic; Emilio Pin Godos, Ambassador of Spain; Ridwaan Jadwat, Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia; Tej Bahadur Chhetri, Ambassador of Nepal, Andre Padmore, Deputy Head of Mission of Barbados, and the Chargé d'Affaires of the Republic of Moldova.

Also in attendance were senior officials and representatives from the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Umm Al Quwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ajman Tourism, the UAE Ministry of Defence, and Al Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research.

In his welcome remarks, the Ambassador of Peru to the UAE, Alberto Farje, thanked Sharjah’s cultural authorities for their hospitality and for promoting dialogue among countries. He lauded Peru’s rich heritage dating back thousands of years, pointing to pioneers who made great advancements in engineering, agriculture, medicine, and the arts.

“Their legacy continues to inspire us today. Peru has one of the world's oldest continuous cultural traditions. For that reason, it is especially meaningful to celebrate this occasion here in Sharjah, widely recognised as the cultural heart of the UAE, as an international beacon of knowledge, creativity, and dialogue among civilisations.

“There could be no venue more appropriate than the House of Wisdom, a name that reminds us that knowledge and culture have always been humanity's most enduring bridges. Although Peru and the United Arab Emirates stand thousands of kilometres apart, we are united by a shared conviction that culture possesses a unique power to bring people together,” Ambassador Farje said.

Speaking on House of Wisdom's role in hosting the celebration, Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of House of Wisdom, said, “We believe that every culture has a story worth sharing, and every story is an invitation to understand one another a little better. Through music, art, and culture, we celebrate not only Peru, but also the friendship between Peru and the UAE – a friendship built on mutual respect, dialogue, and shared appreciation for culture.”

She described Peru’s story as being shaped by “ancient civilisations, breathtaking landscapes, remarkable creativity, and a culture that has enriched the world through its art, music, literature, and traditions. It reminds us that culture has the power to connect people across time, distance, and language.”

The evening's centrepiece was 20 performers who staged six traditional pieces from three regions of Peru. Together, the performances traced the country's rich cultural diversity, with each one reflecting the customs, history and identity of the community from which it originated.

The journey opened in Peru's Andean highlands with Cuadro Ayacuchano, a traditional dance from the historic city of Huamanga that celebrates local courtship customs. It concluded in the Mantaro Valley with Huaylarsh Moderno, an energetic performance rooted in the ancient Wanka tradition of giving thanks for the harvest, which has evolved over time to embrace themes of youth, celebration and courtship.

More than a National Day celebration, the event reflected House of Wisdom's commitment to using culture as a platform for learning and dialogue. By introducing audiences to the traditions behind each performance, it offered a deeper understanding of Peru's cultural heritage while creating opportunities for people from different backgrounds to connect through shared artistic experiences.