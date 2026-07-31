SAKINA, Sustainable Health Management partner to strengthen workplace mental health in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- SAKINA, the leading mental health network under SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sustainable Health Management (SHM) to advance workplace mental health and organisational wellbeing initiatives in Abu Dhabi.

The partnership will focus on developing Employee Assistance Programmes (EAP), psychosocial risk assessment services and targeted training designed to support prevention, early intervention and resilience in professional settings.

Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate to implement EAP services aligned with international standards, including psychological support, individual counselling and crisis management, alongside the development of psychosocial risk assessments and digital tools to measure wellbeing and related performance indicators.

Dr. Zain Ali Al Yafai, Chief Executive Officer of SAKINA, said, “Workplace mental health is now a strategic necessity linked directly to productivity, quality of life and organisational performance. Through our collaboration with SHM, we are designing advanced, evidence-based programmes that respect cultural context and help build more resilient organisations.”

Konstantin von Vietinghoff-Scheel, Chief Executive Officer of SHM, said, “By combining SHM’s four decades of expertise with SAKINA’s local clinical leadership, we will deliver programmes that strengthen employee resilience, reduce work-related pressures and support human performance across the region.”

The MoU supports Abu Dhabi’s focus on strengthening wellbeing and human capital by promoting healthier work environments and improving access to structured mental health support within organisations. Through this collaboration, SAKINA and SHM aim to contribute to more sustainable, productive and resilient professional communities across the emirate.