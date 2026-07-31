SIH's fifth Al Rawi Summer Camp draws curtains

SHARJAH, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), represented by the Arab Heritage Centre, has officially concluded the fifth edition of its Al Rawi Summer Camp, which ran from 20th to 30th July, 2026, at the centre's headquarters.

The camp successfully brought together 41 children aged 8 to 12 in a vibrant environment designed to strengthen participants' connection to Emirati heritage and instil the core values of national identity.

Over the course of 11 days, the camp delivered a rich programme combining education, entertainment, and creative expression. Featured activities included interactive workshops on Emirati customs and traditions, the Little Storyteller programme to enhance reading, public speaking, and imagination skills, traditional craft and heritage art sessions, environmental activities, and traditional games—altogether providing children with an engaging blend of learning and fun.

Professor Abubaker Al Kindi, Director of SIH, noted that the Al Rawi Summer Camp embodies the institute's vision of raising a generation that values its national identity and views cultural heritage as a fundamental pillar of personal growth.

He emphasised that the camp's interactive programmes make heritage accessible to youth through modern, innovative approaches, adding that robust participation and positive engagement underscore the initiative's success in meeting its educational goals.

During the closing ceremony, Professor Aisha Al Hosan Al Shamsi, Director of the Arab Heritage Centre, explained that the camp was thoughtfully designed to help children maximise their summer holiday through educational and entertaining programmes. She noted that activities were tailored to boost knowledge and skills while deepening ties to national heritage:

"We were keen to prepare a diverse programme that reflects children's interests and encourages them to learn through participation and experience, helping instil the values of belonging and pride in Emirati identity from an early age."

The camp wrapped up with a festive celebration where children dressed in traditional Emirati attire and participated in performances and activities highlighting the skills acquired throughout the programme.

Participants were honoured with certificates of recognition, marking the successful conclusion of a rewarding educational and cultural journey rooted in authenticity and national belonging.