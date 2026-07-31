Sharjah welcomes visitors with promotional event at Sharjah International Airport

SHARJAH, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) launched an engaging promotional event at Sharjah International Airport, as part of this year’s Sharjah Summer Promotions campaign.

The event engaged inbound travellers at Sharjah International Airport, extending a warm welcome to the emirate’s visitors while showcasing the wide range of entertainment and shopping experiences available across Sharjah throughout the summer season, which runs until 15 September.

The event featured the notable presence of Shamsa, the iconic mascot character symbolising the joy of Sharjah Summer Promotions. Shamsa greeted arriving families and children with warmth and a cheerful spirit, interacting with guests and distributing branded gifts featuring Shamsa’s exclusive visual identity, as part of the campaign that will distribute more than 7,000 gifts to children throughout the season.

Visitors also received free entry tickets to the exciting Shamsa Entertainment City, located in the heart of Sharjah, along with discount coupons for a range of family-focused attractions, stimulating visitor engagement with the diverse entertainment activities and experiences featured in the Sharjah Summer Promotions 2026 calendar.

The Chamber said the promotional event at Sharjah International Airport serves as a proactive and direct engagement point with Sharjah’s visitors from the moment they arrive in the emirate, offering them a warm welcome while introducing them to the vibrant programme of Sharjah Summer Promotions 2026.

It added that the campaign plays an important role not only in stimulating the retail and family tourism sectors but also in supporting the local business community by creating new commercial opportunities for businesses, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading family-friendly shopping and tourism destination.

Sharjah continues to strengthen its position as a leading year-round family tourism destination, supported by an integrated offering that combines diverse attractions, world-class hospitality, advanced infrastructure, and a broad portfolio of cultural and leisure experiences tailored to visitors of all ages.

This strategic vision is embodied in Sharjah Summer Promotions 2026, which runs for a record 114 consecutive days for the first time, offering residents and visitors an extended opportunity to enjoy the emirate’s exceptional summer experiences.

The campaign features carefully curated hotel and hospitality packages catering to a wide range of preferences and budgets, alongside more than 60 integrated tourism packages and experiences, family entertainment activities, major prize draws, and valuable rewards.

The campaign is supported by more than 55 public and private sector partners, including hotels, shopping malls, retail outlets, restaurants, cafés, and tourism and entertainment destinations across the emirate. Hotel promotions and accommodation packages were launched earlier this year, beginning on 25 May, reinforcing Sharjah’s appeal as a fully integrated and exceptional summer destination.

This year’s Sharjah Summer Promotions features more than 700 valuable prizes to be distributed through five grand digital raffle draws at Sharjah’s major shopping malls and retail outlets, in collaboration with Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD).

The prize pool includes 51 major prizes, featuring 30 gold bars, shopping vouchers valued at AED100,000, and a luxury car presented by “Kandi Cars", the campaign’s official sponsor.

The remaining raffle draws will take place at Sharjah Central Mall on 15 August and Rahmania Mall on 29 August, before the campaign concludes with the grand final draw at 06 Mall on 15 September.

Visitors and shoppers can participate in the campaign’s digital raffle draws and access comprehensive information on promotional offers, tourism packages, and scheduled events through the Sharjah Summer Promotions smart application or the campaign’s official website, www.shjsummer.ae.

The 2026 Sharjah Summer Promotions also gives residents and visitors the opportunity to explore some of the emirate’s leading tourist attractions. Highlights include Al Noor Island, Pearls Kingdom Waterpark, Sharjah tourism city, and Mleiha National Park, in addition to the waterfront destinations of Khorfakkan, Dibba Al Hisn, and Kalba on the eastern coast.

The programme also features the Fili Heritage Souq and the Back-to-School Campaign among the diverse promotional initiatives and experiences that will be unveiled throughout the campaign, further enriching Sharjah’s summer tourism offering.