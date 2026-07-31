DGHR launches ‘Government Chief Talent Officer Programme’

DUBAI, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- In line with Dubai’s strategic vision to build a future-ready government, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has launched the ‘Government Chief Talent Officer Programme’ (G-CTO).

The specialised executive programme aims to develop government talent leaders and equip them to drive workforce transformation across government entities, enhancing their readiness to meet the evolving demands of work in the age of artificial intelligence.

The programme’s first cohort features 30 participants from 21 government entities, reflecting a government-wide approach to developing a workforce capable of navigating the opportunities and challenges of the AI era. It brings together expertise from across government around the shared goal of accelerating workforce transformation.

The programme forms part of DGHR’s vision to strengthen the role of human resources departments as strategic partners in decision-making and enable government entities to create more agile talent environments built around skills, data and the responsible use of AI.

It also supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and complements the HR Departments Empowerment Project, one of DGHR’s flagship strategic initiatives. The project seeks to enhance the capabilities of HR departments across government entities, advance approaches to human capital development, improve institutional excellence and reinforce Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most future-ready governments.

Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR, said, “The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence is driving an unprecedented transformation in the nature of jobs and the skills they require. This calls for a redefinition of the role of human resources, bringing it closer to strategic decision-making and future foresight. We launched the ‘Government Chief Talent Officer Programme’ to develop leaders with the strategic mindset and ability to harness data and emerging technologies to build more agile and sustainable talent frameworks. This will enhance the Government of Dubai’s readiness and support its continued global leadership.”

He added, “The success of governments is no longer measured solely by the technologies they possess, but also by their ability to develop leaders who can harness these technologies effectively to redesign the future of government work. Investing in talent leadership is therefore a direct investment in the readiness of the Government of Dubai and its ability to attract, develop and empower talent to shape a more innovative and sustainable future.”

Delivered over eight months, the programme provides a comprehensive executive learning experience combining specialised learning sessions, applied projects, executive coaching and interactive learning. From the outset, each participant develops a real-world project addressing a strategic challenge within their government entity, ensuring that learning is translated into practical outcomes with measurable institutional impact.

The programme comprises more than 150 learning hours, including advanced executive sessions, applied laboratories, development projects, innovation workshops, a government hackathon, executive mentoring and coaching, leadership discussions and an international learning journey showcasing global best practices. These components will equip participants to design future-focused government talent solutions, develop skills-based strategies and use AI to enhance human capital decision-making.

The programme develops advanced expertise in strategic workforce planning, skills management, data analytics and the design of future operating models, while promoting the responsible use of AI throughout the talent management lifecycle.

Participants will benefit from the expertise of more than 20 local and international speakers and specialists, as well as exposure to leading global practices. This will enable them to develop future-ready talent solutions and strengthen government preparedness for emerging workforce challenges.

The programme will conclude with participants presenting their transformational projects to a specialised evaluation panel. Each participant will submit a comprehensive implementation roadmap aimed at advancing the talent framework within their respective government entity, fostering a culture of innovation, strengthening institutional readiness for rapid change and contributing to a sustainable government workforce that supports Dubai’s long-term development ambitions.