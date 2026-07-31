Under directives of UAE President, UAE Year of Award launches

ABU DHABI, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Year Of Award has been launched as a national recognition platform establishing the enduring legacy of the annual themes of the UAE Year Of initiative.

The Award celebrates individuals and organisations whose contributions create tangible impact and inspire continued collective action across the community. The UAE Year Of initiative is overseen by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, alongside H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Court for National Projects.

Applications are now open for the Award's inaugural edition. Families are invited to submit their inspiring stories, while organisations can register their impactful initiatives through the official UAE Year Of website (www.uaeyearof.ae). Applications will remain open until 10th September 2026.

The UAE Year Of Award is built around three core pillars that will guide every annual Award: Impact, Sustainability and Inspiration. It transforms each annual UAE Year Of theme into a lasting national legacy, recognises initiatives and stories that create meaningful impact, and celebrates inspiring examples that strengthen a culture of community contribution while extending the impact of each annual theme year after year.

The Award establishes a permanent national framework that ensures the continued legacy of every UAE Year Of theme through a unified evaluation framework and an annual recognition programme held during the UAE Government Annual Meetings. It comprises five categories reflecting the many ways individuals and organisations contribute to each annual theme: Main Award, Collective Contribution, Government Champion, Private Sector Champion, and Civil Sector Champion, recognising initiatives and contributions that support the annual

themes of the UAE Year Of initiative. The inaugural edition of the Award is being delivered in collaboration with the Ministry of Family, reflecting its role in advancing the objectives of this year’s theme.

The UAE Year Of is a national storytelling initiative that brings everyone who calls the UAE home together around shared priorities, inspiring collective action aligned with annual national directions. The initiative unites government entities, the private sector, and the wider community around shared national priorities each year.