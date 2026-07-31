Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment organises second Customer Forum of 2026

DUBAI, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment organised its second Customer Forum of 2026 at Nad Al Sheba Majlis, as part of its commitment to strengthening direct engagement with customers, listening to their views and feedback, and involving them in the development of housing services and the enhancement of their overall experience, in line with the needs and aspirations of UAE citizens.

The forum was attended by Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, alongside a number of the Establishment’s administrative and technical leaders, with the participation of the Federal Tax Authority.

The forum provided an interactive platform for constructive dialogue, the exchange of views, and enhanced cooperation and integration between government entities in serving customers.

A number of ideas and development proposals aimed at improving the quality of housing services were discussed.

The session also focused on enhancing quality of life and supporting family and community stability, in line with the Establishment’s vision and its approach to engaging customers in the service development process.

The forum also aimed to familiarise customers with the services provided by the Dubai Housing Integrated Centre, which offers an integrated environment that enables UAE citizens to complete their housing-related transactions and receive the necessary support and guidance, contributing to simplified procedures and an enhanced customer experience.

The participation of the Federal Tax Authority further enriched the forum by facilitating direct communication with customers and addressing their enquiries. This reflected the importance of integration between government entities in providing information and services that meet the needs of community members and contribute to a more efficient and integrated customer experience.

In this context, Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi affirmed that the organisation of customer forums reflects the Establishment’s belief in the importance of direct engagement with UAE citizens and their involvement in the development of the housing services ecosystem.

He added, “The forum provides an important opportunity to familiarise UAE citizens with the services offered by the Dubai Housing Integrated Centre and its role in facilitating access to housing services through a seamless and integrated experience. It also strengthens communication and coordination with participating government entities, supporting our ambition to deliver services centred around customers’ needs.”