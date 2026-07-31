Abu Dhabi strengthens global standing through landmark cultural, tourism projects

ABU DHABI, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi is moving ahead with plans to strengthen its position as a global hub for culture, tourism and creativity through the implementation of strategic cultural and tourism projects that reflect a comprehensive development vision, placing culture and the creative economy at the heart of sustainable development, economic diversification and the emirate's international competitiveness.

Major projects underway, led by the Saadiyat Cultural District, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Sphere project on Yas Island, and the Disney entertainment resort, represent an advanced stage of development that goes beyond expanding tourism destinations to building an integrated ecosystem for creativity and the cultural economy, further reinforcing Abu Dhabi's status as a global destination for arts, culture and tourism.

In this context, Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Under-Secretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), said the emirate continues to implement its strategic vision to consolidate its position as a global centre for culture, tourism and creativity through high-quality investments and long-term strategic projects that strengthen the creative economy, enhance quality of life and support sustainable development.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Hosani said Abu Dhabi has demonstrated the resilience of its government ecosystem and its ability to maintain progress under all circumstances, thanks to the leadership's vision based on proactive planning, sustainability and preparedness.

He noted that strategic projects have continued according to approved plans, while the emirate also demonstrated its humanitarian values by receiving stranded travellers and providing them with accommodation and care.

He said Abu Dhabi's selection to host the 2029 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, together with the announcement of the Abu Dhabi Sphere project on Yas Island and continued progress on Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, reflects growing international confidence in the emirate and further enhances the global cultural landscape it is developing.

Al Hosani said the tourism and cultural sectors have maintained positive momentum despite changes affecting global travel, with Abu Dhabi benefiting from its diverse tourism and cultural offerings, sustained demand for artistic events, museums and community programmes, improved hotel occupancy rates and continued gradual growth in international visitor numbers.

Regarding the Abu Dhabi Sphere project, he said it is one of the emirate's flagship strategic developments that will redefine cultural and entertainment experiences.

Scheduled for completion in 2029, it will feature immersive multi-sensory experiences, artist residencies and major international events, while showcasing the work of Emirati artists on its giant spherical exterior display.

He added that the department continues to implement its long-term strategy for developing the cultural and tourism sectors through landmark projects including Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, the House of Art in the Saadiyat Cultural District, the Abu Dhabi Sphere, and the Disney entertainment resort on Yas Island, strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a global destination for creativity, culture and entertainment.

Highlighting tourism performance, Al Hosani said Abu Dhabi welcomed approximately 26.6 million visitors in 2025, while international arrivals from key markets increased by 10 percent. The hospitality sector recorded strong results, with hotel revenues reaching AED9.1 billion, up 19.5 percent.

The meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector attracted 2.2 million participants, an increase of 40 percent, while 4.2 million people attended cultural and entertainment events, up 20 percent. He said these results reflect the success of the Abu Dhabi Tourism Strategy 2030.

He noted that tourism development in Al Ain and Al Dhafra remains a key pillar of the emirate's strategy, with the continued implementation of the Al Ain tourism strategy and preparations underway to launch a comprehensive tourism development strategy for Al Dhafra, aimed at making the most of the regions' natural and cultural assets while supporting balanced and sustainable tourism growth.

Al Hosani stressed that the Saadiyat Cultural District embodies Abu Dhabi's vision of making culture a bridge between peoples and a platform for knowledge creation, dialogue and cultural exchange. He added that investing in culture is an investment in people, helping build more prosperous and sustainable societies while promoting openness, coexistence and mutual understanding globally.

These projects and the sector's continued growth reflect Abu Dhabi's approach to building an integrated development model based on investment in culture, tourism and the creative economy, reinforcing its international competitiveness and supporting the emirate's long-term vision as a leading global destination for cultural dialogue, sustainable tourism and innovation.