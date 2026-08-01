Forest fire burns out of control in southern Germany

MUNICH, 1st August, 2026 (WAM) -- A forest fire has broken out near Freudenberg in the Upper Palatinate region of Bavaria, with around 330 emergency personnel deployed to battle the blaze.

The fire was out of control due to strong winds, the Amberg-Sulzbach district authority said late on Friday. The difficult terrain meant firefighting efforts could only be carried out on foot, while a thunderstorm was hampering operations.

The local fire inspection authority urged people to avoid the area. Residents were warned about the fire and smoke. Authorities advised people to keep windows and doors closed, switch off air conditioning and ventilation systems and monitor local radio for further information.