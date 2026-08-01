Zayed Authority for People of Determination launches summer campaign

ABU DHABI, 1st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Zayed Authority for People of Determination has launched the "Our Summer is More Beautiful" community media campaign in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and several government entities across the emirate.

The campaign aims to document the summer experiences of People of Determination and their families by sharing real-life stories that reflect quality of life and highlight the inclusive facilities, services and experiences available across Abu Dhabi.

The initiative will be held under three themes – "Our Summer is More Beautiful in Abu Dhabi", "Our Summer is More Beautiful in Al Ain" and "Our Summer is More Beautiful in Al Dhafra". Campaign teams will accompany families to document their favourite destinations and experiences, highlighting tourism, cultural, entertainment and sporting opportunities available to People of Determination across the emirate.

The campaign focuses on authentic stories rather than staged content, showcasing the everyday experiences of families from different nationalities and with different disabilities at parks, beaches, museums, cultural and entertainment venues, markets and other community facilities.

Abdullah Abdul-Ali Al-Humaidan, Director-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said the campaign reflects Abu Dhabi's commitment to placing people and quality of life at the centre of its priorities through collaboration among government entities to create inclusive environments.

“Through this campaign, we are not seeking merely to document places, but to capture the memories created by People of Determination and their families across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. We aim to highlight real stories that demonstrate that true inclusion is measured by everyone’s ability to enjoy life, create their own beautiful moments, and participate fully in society," he said.

Al-Humaidan said the campaign also invites the wider community to discover the opportunities available for People of Determination across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, reinforcing the emirate's position as a global model for quality of life and social inclusion.

Zayed Authority for People of Determination also invited families of People of Determination to participate in the campaign by sharing their stories and summer experiences. A selection of inspiring experiences will be chosen and produced as part of a series of media materials to be published across various digital and media platforms throughout the summer season.

The campaign forms part of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination's broader efforts, together with its strategic partners, to promote inclusion and showcase Abu Dhabi as a leading destination offering an accessible and inclusive environment for People of Determination.